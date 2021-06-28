Covid’s CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) should call this week Rodrigo de Lima, an outsourced server at the Ministry of Health who would have knowledge of attempted bribes in the purchase of vaccines. The information was confirmed by the president of the CPI, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), to power360 this Sunday (June 27).

If asked to testify, the civil servant should be asked about the identity of the Ministry’s managers who would be involved in the attempt to corrupt the purchase of vaccines.

Lima was mentioned in the testimony of the Miranda brothers on Friday (June 25, 2021). He reportedly reported that a vaccine supplier was unable to close the contract because he refused to pay a bribe.

“The Ministry had no vaccine and a co-worker, Rodrigo, a civil servant, told me that there was a guy who sold vaccine and that this guy said that his, some managers, were asking for bribes”, said Luis Ricardo Fernandes Miranda, former head of Import at the Department of Logistics in Health.

your brother, the deputy Luis Miranda (DEM-DF), added that Lima “know a lot”.

In an interview with the newspaper Folha de São Paulo, Lima denied having knowledge of attempted corruption. “I don’t have evidence of anyone asking for a bribe, so I can’t say“, said.

“I don’t have evidence of anyone asking for a bribe, so I can’t say“, said. According to him, he would have just passed Luis Ricardo’s contact on to a vaccine sales representative who sought him out. “A colonel gave me my contact so I could introduce someone in the ministry because he had representation on vaccines”, he stated.

Then a person named Philipe would have contacted him. “Then this Philipe had the representation for the sale of vaccines. I don’t know which manufacturer. That’s when I got in touch with Luis Ricardo. He called me and I gave Luis the contact. This Philipe called me later and said they didn’t sign the proposal“, said.

The colonel, according to him, is Roberto Criscuoli, from the reserve. O power360 contacted the Army, but got no response until the last update of this report.

COVAXIN CONTRACT

Omar Aziz also told the power360 that there is also the possibility of summoning the server appointed as responsible for overseeing the Covaxin contract and authorizing the purchase of vaccines.

Mentioned in a testimony by Luis Ricardo Fernandes Miranda, Regina Célia Silva Oliveira was nominated for the Ministry of Health by Deputy Ricardo Barros, leader of the government in the Chamber.

continue reading