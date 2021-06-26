The vice-president of the CPI (Parliamentary Inquiry Commission) of Covid in the Senate, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), said this Friday (June 25, 2021) that the direction of the commission intends to inform the STF (Federal Supreme Court) that President Jair Bolsonaro committed the crime of malfeasance, when a public official fails to report a crime he learned about.

“The President of the Republic received the communication of a criminal fact, he did not take the necessary steps to initiate an investigation, he did not take the precaution to detain the continued crime”, declared after the meeting that he heard Luis Ricardo Miranda, a civil servant at the Ministry of Health, and deputy Luis Miranda (DEM-DF).

The deputy told the CPI that the person whom President Jair Bolsonaro suspected when he learned of the accusations of irregularities in the contracting of the Indian vaccine Covaxin is the leader of the Government in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR).

When he warned the president of alleged irregularities in contracting the Indian vaccine Covaxin, the chief executive said it was the responsibility of a congressman. Miranda initially said that she did not remember the name mentioned by Bolsonaro when questioned by the commission’s senators.

Miranda said that the president undertook to send the accusations to the PF (Federal Police) so that the case could be investigated. The deputy sought out the head of the Executive after his brother Luis Ricardo Miranda, a civil servant at the Ministry of Health, warned of the excessive pressure he had been suffering from superiors to release the import of the Indian vaccine.

The leader of the Government in the Chamber, responded in your twitter who did not participate in any negotiations regarding the purchase of Indian vaccines. In another publication, he said he is available for clarification.

“The President of the Republic, upon being informed of the criminal fact, reports that he is suspicious of who he is and who is operating and Providence is not taken, all the elements of the crime of malfeasance are given”, said.

“We will be proposing the direction of this CPI, and the CPI will analyze the possibility of informing the Supreme Court of the occurrence of this crime for due observance of the provisions of article 86 of the Constitution of the Republic”, completed.

