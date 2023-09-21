Felipe Carreras (PSB-PE) also recommends action by the CBF and the government against match-fixing schemes in football

The final report of the Sports Betting CPI proposes the creation of 4 bills and recommends the action of the CBF and the federal government to curb football match result manipulation schemes in the country. Here’s the complete of the document (PDF – 1 MB).

The final text was delivered by the CPI rapporteur, deputy Felipe Carreras (PSB-PE). He read the document this Wednesday (September 20, 2023), but the vote on the opinion was removed from the agenda. It will be carried out on Thursday (September 21st), from 10am.

Felipe Carreras stated in the final report that the projects aim to “avoid the repetition of the illicit acts investigated by this Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry in the course of its work”.

Here is what is proposed in the 4 projects:

Bill to determine that, in cases of manipulation of results, the sports justice system must ensure that the penalties applied are proportional and consistent with the principle of equality;

Bill to typify the conduct of a manager, director or coach who fails to report to the competent authority the commission of a crime against the uncertainty of the sporting result that he or she became aware of in the exercise of his or her duties or as a result of them;

Bill to typify the conduct of carrying out, intermediating or contributing to the carrying out of a fixed-odd bet in an institution to which a grant has not been granted by the competent body;

Bill to prohibit placing bets on individual actions or conduct in sports matches and on the repetition of overpayments relating to prize amounts to bettors who participate in a scheme to manipulate the results of sports matches.

The rapporteur also suggests that the CBF strengthen mechanisms for preventing and repressing sports manipulation. He quoted:

expansion of educational campaigns to raise awareness and combat manipulation in the context of sports competitions and gambling (compulsion to gamble), especially among federations, clubs and athletes;

improvement of reporting channels and the creation of a unit dedicated to integrity in national competitions;

expansion of institutional mechanisms for monitoring violations of the integrity of competitions; It is

other measures it deems appropriate.