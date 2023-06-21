Deputy says he will not use his power as president to arrest deponents of the 8 de Janeiro commission “for any reason”

The president of the Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry of the 8th of January, deputy Arthur Maia (União Brasil-BA), said on Tuesday (June 20, 2023) that the arrest of deponents in committees is a “extreme mechanism”. He also said that he hopes not to use the feature, but stressed that the commission will be respected. “I will also not use my power as president of the CPMI to determine the arrest of people for any reason”, he declared. The issue of prison gained space at the CPMI this Tuesday (June 20) after the former general director of the PRF (Federal Highway Police) Silvinei Vasques gave testimony, with data that proved to be false and alteration in answers to the rapporteur, senator Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA).