08/23/2023 – 18:56

The Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) of the Financial Pyramids approved this Wednesday, 23, the breach of bank secrecy of presenter Tatá Werneck, actor Cauã Reymond and journalist Marcelo Tas. The proposal was anticipated by the Estadão.

The three advertised in 2018 and 2019 for the cryptocurrency company Atlas Quantum, suspected of harming around 200,000 investors, in a pyramid estimated at BRL 7 billion.

Tatá Werneck and Cauã Reymond were summoned to give testimony on the 15th on suspicions of fraud involving investments with cryptocurrencies, but did not attend the Chamber of Deputies after habeas corpus considered unusual written by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) André Mendonça.

The request for breach of secrecy was presented by federal deputy Paulo Bilynskyi (PL-SP).

“It is also requested that bank secrecy be broken in the period from 01/01/2018 to 12/31/2019, in order to identify whether, after the cessation of activities by the company Atlas Quantum, in August 2019, those investigated received any amount from the company”, detailed the parliamentarian.

The CPI of the Financial Pyramids also authorized the sending of the contracts made by Atlas with Tatá Werneck, Cauã Reymond and Marcelo Tas.