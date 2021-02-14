Cosmonaut Training Center (CTC) named after Yu.A. Gagarina will concentrate on experiments aimed at human flights outside the Earth orbits. The general director of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin told about this in his Telegram channel on Saturday, February 13.

According to him, in recent years, the CTC has devoted most of its time to the studies of cosmonauts and is not so often involved in science. However, recently, together with chemists, they acted as directors of an important experiment, which means that the time has come to concentrate on creating technologies for manned flights beyond Earth orbits and the geomagnetic field.

Thus, Rogozin commented on the information that cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, who in October this year will lead an expedition to the ISS, will test material for protection against radiation at the station. This is a new material made of composite polymers to protect astronauts from radiation.

At the end of December 2020, it was reported that the Energia rocket and space corporation assembled a mock-up of the promising Orel spacecraft to begin static tests. The novelty differs from all currently existing spaceships in that the “Eagle” is made for the conquest of deep space and flights to the Moon.

Later in January, Dmitry Rogozin, the general director of Roscosmos, announced the creation of a special directorate within the corporation, which prepares missions to the moon. He noted that Roskosmos will begin exploration of the Moon’s South Pole, first by automatic spacecraft, and in the future will prepare an expedition.

The first test flight of the Russian “Eagle”, designed for flights to the Moon, is scheduled for December 15, 2023.

Originally, the Oryol was supposed to be launched on the Rus-M rocket, but the rocket project was closed in 2011. In 2019, it was decided to launch the ship on Angara missiles.

In 2024, an unmanned launch of the Eagle is planned, in 2025 – its manned flight.