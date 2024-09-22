Ciudad Juarez.– The Mayor of Ciudad Juárez, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, participated in the Congress on Political-Electoral Reform in Mexico: Advantages and Challenges, organized by the Superior Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation (TEPJF).

In charge of closing the event, the mayor thanked the magistrate of the Superior Chamber of the TEPJF, Felipe De la Mata Pizaña, for the work he has done, since the largest electoral process in Mexico recently concluded.

He also indicated that the work done by César Lorenzo Wong Meraz, president of the National Academy of Electoral Law (ANDE), is very important because electoral legislation must obviously be improved.

The work carried out at the congress allows for the generation of proposals to improve democracy, he emphasized.

“As a country we have made great progress in terms of democracy and this type of event helps our democracy,” he added.

“The development of these meetings is something very positive because it means that our localities are being included in the national discussion and it is something that should not be lost: that Chihuahua remains on the subject of national democracy,” concluded the mayor.

The closing ceremony, held in Casas Grandes, Chihuahua, was also attended by the director of the Electoral Judicial School, Gabriela Ruvalcaba; and the municipal president of Casas Grandes, Roberto Lucero Galaz.