Use the CBP One app Registering and requesting an appointment with an agency officer is the easiest way to do so at present, and you can even start the process from different regions in Mexico, without being within the United States. However, it is very important that Please complete the form with accurate and true informationgiven that A mistake could cost you your turn and your place in line.after a long wait.

In a section published on its official website, the agency warned about the serious mistake that many people make.If the name on the appointment is different from the one on your IDor if it is apparent that you have intentionally misrepresented your information, such as misspelling your name using extra spaces, special characters, repeated characters, and having an incorrect date of birth, Your appointment may not be honored“, CBP warned.

Likewise, any mistake you make in your registration cannot be modifiedso it is important that Please check each piece of information before registering. In case you have made a mistake, you will need to delete your registration and then re-register with the correct information.

The agency then notes that there is another bug in CBP One that could cost you your appointment, even if you already have one booked. In that regard, if you show up with a CBP One appointment and the agency determines that you intentionally misused the app or intentionally misrepresented his biographical data to create multiple records, you could miss your appointment.

The CBP One app is free to access and can be used from different parts of Mexico. Photo:cbp.gov Share

On the other hand, it is important to remember that If you do not attend your appointment with CBP you will need to request a new one through the applicationand your CBP One registration status will change back to “Request an Appointment.”