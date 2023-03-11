The government is not fulfilling its promise to improve the quality of care for the elderly. That notes the Central Planning Bureau (CPB) this week in a report, about which Wedding Saturday writes. Rutte IV planned to invest an additional 2.7 billion euros annually to improve the quality of care for the elderly. In the meantime, 1.6 billion euros of this has been cut back, the CPB notes.

In the report, the planning office calculated all government measures for elderly care. This revealed cutbacks that had not been announced in the coalition agreement. In 2017, the cabinet decided to make extra investments. But due to ‘various changes’, as the CPB writes, the original investment in elderly care has since been reversed for more than half. According to the planning office, the intended quality improvement will not be achieved.

Not the promised 2.7 billion euros, but only 1.1 billion euros now remains to provide better care to the elderly. At least a billion would have been lost to cuts intended to force nursing and care homes to work more efficiently.

The cutbacks are a cause for concern for CPB. There is less healthcare available than was intended in 2017, the quality is lower and there are fewer healthcare personnel: at the time, the government aimed for 40 percent more healthcare employees.