Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 13/12/2023 – 23:15

The Brazilian Paralympic Committee (CPB) began on Wednesday night (13) the awarding of the Paralympics Award, the biggest award in national parasport, with honors to athletes from 24 sports in a ceremony held at the Tokio Marine Hall, in São Paulo. The party will conclude on the night of next Thursday (14) at the same location with the awarding of 10 more prizes.

The choice of athletes honored this Wednesday, who stood out in national and international competitions in 2023, was made by an internal CPB committee based on a list sent by the confederations responsible for each of the sports represented in the awards.

“It is extremely important to be here, today, rewarding the best athletes of 2023, a historic year for Brazilian Paralympic sport. We returned from the Parapan American Games in Santiago with a record number of medals, 343 in total, 156 of which were gold, an extremely high number. We had more medals than China in the World Athletics Championships and also good results in the World Championships in swimming, weightlifting and in team sports. Today is the day to toast all that the athletes did in 2023 and give a taste of what could come in 2024 in the next Paralympic Games”, declared the vice-president of the CPB, Yohansson Nascimento.

“I am really happy. It was a year at the World Cup with my most difficult program in my life and a very good result, which I was very proud of. Now, winning this award only reinforces the importance of this and fills me with happiness. When I started swimming, there was a lot to work on. I still have it, but it decreases over time and makes it more difficult to keep lowering the times. The team is full of athletes who also deserved this trophy, but I'm happy to be awarded. It shows that, even after having accumulated experience, I can still get there and have the best performance of my life”, declared Carol Santiago, from Pernambuco, who in 2023 won eight medals at the World Swimming Championships in Manchester (England) and five golds at the Parapan Games. -Americans from Santiago.

Winners by modality

Jerusa Geber (athletics), Rogério Oliveira (badminton), Paola Klokler (wheelchair basketball), Mateus Rodrigues Carvalho (bocce), Fernando Rufino (canoeing), Bianca Canovas (cycling), Jovane Guissone (wheelchair fencing) , Aline Rocha (winter sports), Ricardo Steinmetz Alves (blind football), Jefferson Luiz da Silva (PC football), Josemarcio da Silva (goalball), Mariana D'Andrea (weightlifting), Sérgio Froes Oliva (equestrian), Wilians Araújo (judo), Carol Santiago (swimming), Diana Barcelos (rowing), Gabriel Feitosa (wheelchair rugby), Silvana Fernandes (taekwondo), Bruna Alexandre (table tennis), Daniel Rodrigues (wheelchair tennis) , Jane Karla (archery), Alexandre Galgani (sports shooting), Jéssica Ferreira (triathlon) and Janaína Petit (sitting volleyball).

The awards ceremony will conclude next Thursday. On the occasion, 10 more trophies will be awarded: Aldo Miccolis, Paralympic Personality, Caixa Prize, Paralympic Memory, Best Individual Coach, Best Collective Coach, New Athlete, Best Male Athlete, Best Female Athlete and Athlete of the Group.

The winner of the Galera Athlete category will be decided by popular vote, open until next Thursday night in this link. The competitors are Alessandro Silva (athletics), Brenda Freitas (judo), Mariana D' Andrea (weightlifting), Ricardo Mendonça (athletics) and Samuel Oliveira (swimming).