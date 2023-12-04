Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 04/12/2023 – 23:12

The Brazilian Paralympic Committee (CPB) began, this Monday (4), popular voting for the Galera Athlete category of the Paralympic Awards, whose ceremony will be held on December 13th and 14th at the Tokio Marine Hall, in São Paulo.

The competitors for the award are Alessandro Silva (athletics), Brenda Freitas (judo), Mariana D’ Andrea (weightlifting), Ricardo Mendonça (athletics) and Samuel Oliveira (swimming). They were nominated after an election held among CPB employees, the Committee’s Athletes’ Council, journalists and sponsors. The public can participate in voting through this LINK.

At the first award ceremony, starting at 7pm (Brasília time), trophies will be handed out to the winning athletes in each of the following sports: athletics, badminton, basketball in CR, boccia, canoeing, cycling, fencing in CR, winter sports , blind football, PC football, goalball, weightlifting, equestrian, judo, swimming, rowing, rugby in CR, taekwondo, table tennis, tennis in CR, archery, sports shooting, triathlon and sitting volleyball.

On December 14th, the winners of ten other award categories will be announced: Aldo Miccolis, Paralympic Personality, Caixa Prize, Paralympic Memory, Best Individual Coach, Best Collective Coach, Braskem Award, Revelation Athlete, Best Male Athlete and Best Female Athlete .