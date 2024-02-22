Home page politics

Stefan Krieger

The “Conservative Political Action Conference” (CPAC) is underway in the USA. Trump and those around him have dominated the conference in recent years.

The CPAC gathered conservative forces from all over the world in the USA

gathered conservative forces from all over the world in the USA One of Keynote speaker this year: Argentina's eccentric president Javier Milei

this year: Argentina's eccentric president Javier Milei In this news ticker we inform you about developments at the “Conservative Political Action Conference”. Donald Trump will give the main speech again.

Washington, D.C. – The meeting of American conservatives, the “Conservative Political Action Conference” (CPAC), takes place very close to the US capital Washington. CPAC is a regular meeting of right-wing conservatives, where people mainly around former President Donald Trump, conspiracy believers and the religious right gather. The meeting, which lasts several days, will include Trump, other Republicans such as MP Elise Stefanik and Senator JD Vance and the former British Prime Minister Liz Truss expected.

One of the keynote speakers at the conference this time is the eccentric, chop-wearing, chainsaw-wielding Argentine President Javier Milei. Patricia Bullrich, Argentina's Minister of National Security, will also give a speech. Even the podium is full of top-class people: Richard Grenell, former US ambassador in Berlin, is back. Grenell is accompanied by the former Picture-Editor-in-Chief Julian Reichelt. The two know each other well from Grenell's time in Berlin.

Expected to make a big appearance at CPAC again: Donald Trump. © JUSTIN SULLIVAN/AFP

CPAC: An excerpt from the list of participants

Below are some notable speakers who will be appearing at the conference this year:

Donald Trump – former US President

former US President Vivek Ramaswamy – former Republican presidential candidate

– former Republican presidential candidate Nigel Farage – Former leader of the British Brexit Party

– Former leader of the British Brexit Party Liz Truss – briefly British Prime Minister

– briefly British Prime Minister Steve Bannon – Podcaster and former strategist in the Trump White House

– Podcaster and former strategist in the Trump White House Javier Milei – President of Argentina

– President of Argentina Dr. Robert Malone – Anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist

– Anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Matt Gaetz – Congressman from Florida

– Congressman from Florida Lara Trump – Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law

CPAC chairman looks forward to Milei

CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp said in a statement that he met Milei in Mexico “as he began his historic campaign, and we believe he captured the spirit of those who see the betrayal of globalist elites. American patriots are rooting for him to succeed, and we like the chainsaw too.”

Schlapp, who has had several allegations against him in the past sexual assaults were raised, has ushered in a massive change at the conference. From a congress that has in the past brought together US Republicans of all stripes, to a purely MAGA event whose primary aim is to reinforce the views and crude theses of former President Donald Trump.

The small anti-Trump wing of the Republican Party is hosting its own conference in Washington, DC, February 23-25. The Principles First Group republican wants to focus on “promoting principled center-right politics in the United States” and “rebuilding leadership that serves our country – not party affiliation or personality.” This is what it says on the event website.

Big final speech expected from Donald Trump

In recent years, Donald Trump has often been the keynote speaker, giving the final speech of the conference. That's how it should be this time too. In March 2023 Trump made at least 23 false statements during his CPAC speech. Daniel Dale from CNN noted at the time that this was “far from the total number,” adding that the speech was full of “wildly inaccurate claims.”

“The Republican Party has been ruled by freaks, neoconservatives, open borders zealots and fools,” he claimed. “This is the final battle,” Trump said at the time US election 2024. The right-wing camp seems ready to fight the battle. (skr)