Former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is confirmed to participate in the Annual Conference of Conservative Political Action (CPAC), which will be held between March 1st and 4th in Washington, capital of the United States. He had been invited on Thursday (16).

Bolsonaro is expected to speak and meet with former US President Donald Trump, who is also confirmed at the event. On Friday (17), the CPAC published two posts calling for the public with images of the former Brazilian president on its Twitter profile.

“Many call him the ‘Donald Trump’ of South America. Here, at CPAC, we call him a friend. Join Bolsonaro from March 1 to 4 in Washington,” he said. “[Ex-]President Jair Bolsonaro says that political correctness is a thing for left-wing radicals. He’s right. Let’s make that a thing of the past too. Please join us,” the conference communicated in another call-up post.

On Thursday (16), the president of the American Conservative Union, Michael Schlapp, confirmed Bolsonaro’s presence and that he agreed to speak at CPAC. “It’s an honor to welcome former President Bolsonaro to CPAC, and our attendees will get his perspective on what’s happening in the fight for freedom here and in Brazil,” he told the website. washington examiner.

In addition to Bolsonaro and Trump, the conservative conference will feature: former US ambassador to the UN and Republican presidential candidate Nikky Haley; Senators Marsha Blackburn, Ted Cruz, Rick Scott, Mike Braun and Eric Schmitt; Ben Carson, former US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; James Comer, chairman of the Oversight and Accountability Committee; between others.

What is CPAC and what is its importance for the conservative movement

Created in 1973 by the groups American Conservative Union (ACU) and Young Americans for Freedom (YAF), the CPAC brings together, annually, some of the exponents of the American conservative right. In the United States, the event has already hosted former President Donald Trump and British Nigel Farage, who helped articulate what resulted in the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union.

The event has already been held in Brazil in three editions. The last one, last year, brought together politicians, journalists, influencers and more than a thousand Bolsonaro supporters in Campinas (SP). In 2022, the conference was led by federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP).

The third edition also had the presence of Jason Miller, former adviser to the US presidency during Trump’s term; the founder of the Chilean Republican Party, José Antônio Kast; and Argentine deputy Javier Milei.

CPAC seeks to promote articulation among conservatives and strengthen conservatism in the US and around the world. Even in Brazil, events and associations of people who claim to be conservative in their customs or liberal in their economy are becoming more and more common. Between 2019 and July 2022, for example, there were at least 43 conservative congresses in 17 states in Brazil, according to a survey by Agência Pública.