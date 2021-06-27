The very first Ford GT prototype is hunting for a new owner. The first example of the first generation of the sports car of the car manufacturer of the Blue Oval was in fact auctioned on Bring a Trailer, with the hope that someone will step forward to grab what everyone defines as a prized piece of car history. To characterize this prototype, referred to as CP-1, a black livery with white accents takes care of it: we are talking about the car used by Ford for emissions tests and to make sure that the car met the road certification requirements.

Equipping this Ford GT CP-1 is a 5.4-liter supercharged V8, therefore the same one that powers all the other Ford GTs of the same generation. With a small and at the same time big limitation: the maximum speed in fact, it does not exceed 8 km / h, due to a particular chip specially installed by Ford. And this is not the only negative side of this Ford GT: the car, in fact, is not legal for use on the road, and this means that those who grab it will only be able to show it. Another feature that certainly makes this prototype lose points, which still remains a historical piece for enthusiasts: as a dowry it brings the signatures of those who helped develop it, such as Carroll Shelby, executive president Bill Ford, GT designer Camilo Pardo and chief engineer Fred Goodnow.

As this is the very first working Ford GT prototype, it is normal for them to be present some differences with the final production version of the US sports car. This clarification applies both to the exterior design of the car and to the equipment inside the passenger compartment. Recall that this Ford GT CP-1 was purchased directly by Ford from a collector in 2008, before moving to the current dealer five years ago: to date, the odometer of this prototype reads about 1,950 km traveled. The highest bid currently touches share $ 200,000, but remember that the auction will end on June 30th.

Image: Bring a Trailer