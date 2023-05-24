Vito Cozzoli looks with satisfaction at the Foro Italico which has just hosted the Internationals and is preparing to welcome the final of the Italian Cup tonight: “Its beauty has remained the same, but it has grown a lot”. Sport and Health manages this area, historical and artistic as well as efficient and innovative, which for the president and CEO still has enormous potential. He talks about it starting from tennis: “This year the Forum has surpassed itself, becoming larger (from 95 to 125 thousand square meters, ed), more welcoming (with two other restaurants, ed), more technological (wi- fi for everyone, ed), more artistic (with the reopening of the former Fencing Library, ed). The Internationals have had an enormous economic impact, about half a billion of impact on the territory, also becoming an extraordinary tourist flywheel. it also represented for Sport e Salute the launch of the redevelopment project of the entire Foro Italico, so that it is ever closer to the needs of the champions and increasingly open to the public”.