The wonderful Spiritfarer gets its first dollop of extra content today, in the form of its Lily update.

This adds sequences to the story which center on Lily, the sister of main character Stella, whose afterlife form is a flutter of butterflies.

Montreal-based developer Thunder Lotus also today announced a new sales milestone for its afterlife simulator, which has passed 500,000 copies sold worldwide.

The Lily update is the first and smallest of three updates previously announced for Spiritfarer this year. It also adds improvements to local co-op and bug fixes.

A 2021 roadmap for Spiritfarer released in February promised a bigger Beverly update for summer, featuring a new spirit, boat buildings, collectibles and recipes. Autumn will then bring the game’s biggest update, with the addition of two new spirits – Jackie and Daria – plus new buildings, a new event and a new island.

The Lily update is free to download on all of Spiritfarer’s platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC via Epic, GOG and Steam, Stadia, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and via Xbox Game Pass.

“By marrying Metroidvania, management sim and a good dose of kindness, Spiritfarer manages to feel simultaneously familiar and refreshing,” Malindy wrote in Eurogamer’s Spiritfarer review.