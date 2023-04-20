Cozumelone of the most popular tourist destinations in Mexicois about to offer a new attraction that promises to be the only one of its kind in all of Latin America.

It is the first Underwater Archaeological Park of the region, which is expected to become an unforgettable experience pfor the lovers of cultural and adventure tourism.

This park is located in the crystal clear waters of Cozumel, and has been built to protect and preserve the remains of ancient ships and artifacts that lie at the bottom of the sea.

Visitors will be able to immerse themselves in these waters and explore the archaeological remains, with the help of expert guides who will accompany them throughout the tour.

In addition to the diving experience itself, the Cozumel Underwater Archaeological Park will also offer a unique perspective on the history of the region and its ancient trade routes.

The visitors will be able learn about life on the high seas in past ages and discover the secrets of the sunken ships.

It is expected that this year it will be ready for you to travel and see it, in addition to the fact that as soon as it opens they will announce the costs and requirements to visit it.

If you are looking for a different and exciting travel experience, the Cozumel Underwater Archaeological Park is definitely a destination that you should consider.

Don’t miss the opportunity to explore the region’s past in a unique and exciting way.