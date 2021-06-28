Edgar González

Puebla / 06.27.2021 19:20:25

After performing the rigorous physical and medical tests, the Coyotes of Tlaxcala will start their preseason this week with a view to 2021 Opening Tournament in the Expansion League, where under the command of the Argentine coach, Silvio rudman, the wild dogs will embark on a new adventure in the silver division with a project almost entirely renewed.

With ten registrations and two renewals, the Tlaxcalans have started a completely different stage from what they experienced with the previous strategist, hence they sought to reduce the average age of the squad, starting with the hiring of the central, selected Mexican Under 20 , Oswaldo Leon, which comes from Cancun FC.

Like León, a player who returns to defend the cause is the defender, Francisco Santillán, whom Rudman has known for years and who after passing through the Mexican Football League with the Chapulineros from Oaxaca, returns to the ranks of the canine group to contribute with his experience.

Undoubtedly one of the most important signings, due to his career and record, is that of the forward, Roberto Nurse, that after living a good season with the Tuzos del Pachuca on First division, go back to Expansion League, with the challenge of commanding the board’s vision on the field.

The payroll of the new Coyotes, they complete it Kevin Rudman, Ángel Bautista, Efrén Mendoza, Sebastián Fassi, Luis Ángel Morales, Ángel Rascón and JuanJo Miguel, who also join, after his renewal with the institution, the forward Luis Razo and the central Eduardo Sanchez Casiano.

AFM