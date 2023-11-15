Coyote vs Acme has given a lot to talk about in recent weeks. Originally, this film was scheduled to hit all theaters next year. However, a couple of days ago it was announced that Warner Bros. Discovery had scrapped this idea completely, and instead they were planning to cancel the project, even though it was almost ready, in order to use it as a tax deduction. Well, the story is still developing, and a new rumor indicates that Coyote vs Acme I would have a second chance.

Recently, The Wrap shared a report in which they indicated that Warner Bros. Discovery would be willing to sell the distribution rights to Coyote vs Acme, with companies such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ interested in bringing this film to their corresponding streaming platforms. Of course, this would also mean that plans for a theatrical release would be in the past.

However, at the moment there is no official information from Warner Bros. Discovery, or some of the interested streaming companies. Let us remember that Coyote vs Acme was announced as a combination of live action and animation, similar to space jam, where Coyote sues ACME for all the failures that its products have presented. Under this absurd, but interesting concept, Will Forte would be the Coyote’s lawyer, while John Cena would be the legal representative of ACME.

Everything was going well in production, until Warner Bros. Discovery announced that the project would be canceled and, instead, the tape would be used as a dedication of $30 million dollars in tax, practice that the company has already used in the past. Let us remember that a sequel to SCOOB! was canceled even before starting production, while the live-action film of batgirl It was in the post-production process when the company decided to put a definitive end to it.

Fortunately, Coyote vs Acme It seems like it will have a happy ending, but is it worth it? Well, Brian Duffield, director of Spontaneous and No One Will Save You, as well as producer of Cocaine Bear, had the opportunity to see a version of this film, and was happy with the final product. However, Nothing rules out the possibility that this version is modified and different from the one that may reach the public..

On related topics, you can now see the first trailer for the second season of What If?… here. Likewise, the first trailer for Madame Web.

Editor’s Note:

While the second Space Jam movie was a total disaster, I don’t doubt that Coyote vs Acme It could have been something special. In the event that the film manages to be revived thanks to another company, it would be interesting to see if the efforts were worth it, or if it would have been better for it to remain cancelled.

Via: The Wrap