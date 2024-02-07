For many years, we have been spectators of the Coyote's incessant following of the Road Runner, in the episodes of the 'Looney Tunes'. Although there is no episode that demonstrates the success of this continuous stalking, watching the scampering and Machiavellian plans of the mammal to the bird was usually funny or sometimes stressful due to its failures. However, another detail that stands out in the drawing and in the character is the silence, since he only warned of his activities through signs.

The eternal silence of the Coyote has a sad but justified explanation. In this note, we will detail the reasons behind this decision of the character and how it involves honor, respect in the story and interpretation of him in the 'Looney Tunes'.

Why doesn't Coyote speak in 'Looney Tunes'?

In one of the chapters of the adventures of Coyote with the roadrunner in the 'Looney Tunes', the small mammal is seen on his father's legs. His parent talks to him about this bird, gives him details about what it means to his flock and to do so he uses a book. However, when little Coyote sees his prey on the page, he reads its name: “The Roadrunner,” he says. At that moment, his father silences him and He makes his son promise that he will only talk until he captures him. Coyote accepts.

Why does the Coyote chase the Road Runner?

Coyote's hunger drove him to want to catch the Roadrunner to satisfy his appetite., although he never achieved his goal. Despite his increasingly elaborate and extravagant efforts, the Road Runner always managed to escape. The popularity of the series was undeniable and much of this was attributed to the ingenious Coyote.

Does the Roadrunner make the 'beep' sound in real life?

The road runners They get their name because they are birds that choose to run instead of fly.. Contrary to popular belief, often depicted on television, they do not make the characteristic 'beep, beep' sound.' and they make a scream only when they are captured. Also, they don't run at the same speed as shown in the cartoon.

Who is faster, Coyote or Road Runner in real life?

Unlike the drawing, where we assumed that the roadrunner He surpassed the Coyote in speed, the reality is different. In reality, while the Roadrunner reaches a maximum speed of 32 km/h, Coyotes can run up to 69 km/h.

Where can I see the adventures of Coyote and the Roadrunner?

