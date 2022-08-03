Although ‘Coyote’ Rivera He continued to live in the house of his still wife Lorena Cárdenas, the former soccer player would have had a relationship with two more women at the same time. A 23-year-old Venezuelan girl, identified as Wilmari Jiménez, indicated that they were a couple for three years and showed some compromising chats to the program “Magaly TV, the firm”.

According to the woman, he promised her that he was going to divorce his wife because “he was in love with her.” She stated that Paolo Guerrero’s brother paid for her apartment and that they lived together, but that some days he told her that he was going to “sleep at his mother’s house.” In addition, he did not want to answer if ‘Coyote’ would be the father of his child.

What does “Coyote” Rivera say in chats with a young Venezuelan?

The host Magaly Medina reported that Wilmari Jiménez gave her the captures of some affectionate chats, dating from July 13, in which ‘Coyote’ Rivera expresses her love and even says “I love you.” This as proof of her version.

“Two weeks ago these were the conversations with this Venezuelan girl, and the ‘Coyote’ appears on Saturday kissing another girl,” said Magaly Medina.

These are the messages between “Coyote” Rivera and the young Venezuelan:

Coyote: I called you, well see you tomorrow, sleep. Blessings, I love you.

Willmari: Good morning my love. Yesterday I sleep. As you wake? I’m on my way to work kisses

(…)

Willmari: Good morning, what are you coming for?

Coyote: Good morning my love. I want to see how you are. I love you and I miss you.

Willmari: Hi babe.

‘Coyote’ Rivera and his wife separated, but continued to live together

The wife of ‘Coyote’ Rivera, Lorena Cárdenas, appeared on the program “In everyone’s mouth” to confirm the end of her marriage with the former soccer player. There, she revealed that they separated definitively at the beginning of April of this year, but they continued to live together in the same house with their daughters, until the ampay came to light.

The statements of the Venezuelan about ‘Coyote’ Rivera