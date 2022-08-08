Julio ‘Coyote’ Rivera reappeared in an interview to “Telesports” from Panamericana Televisión, broadcast on Sunday, August 7, in which he spoke about the media scandal that he starred in at the beginning of the month, when he was protected by the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm”, kissing another woman in a Miraflores karaoke ; After this, it was discovered that Paolo Guerrero’s brother had extramarital affairs with two other women.

YOU CAN SEE: Wife of & # 39; Coyote & # 39; Rivera reveals that a woman sent him photos of him: “He took the ring off him”

The tears of ‘Coyote’ Rivera

“I’ve had bad times, which I never thought I’d go through” affirmed “Coyote” Rivera about the headlines he starred in last week, when it was discovered that he was unfaithful to his wife Lorraine Cardenas, of whom he said: “She is a magnificent woman”. However, she stated that they had been separated since the beginning of 2022. “We do not conjugate in some things,” she said.

About the ampay, he explained that he had gone out with two friends, but denied that he had drunk because he is undergoing medical treatment. Likewise, he was surprised by the statements made by Wilmari Jiménez. “Things, as you said, are not like that” , he asserted. And about Julia Díaz he expressed: “I didn’t think she was going to say those things.”

“I apologize to people, I have made a mistake in my life,” said “Coyote” Rivera and added: “I wanted to apologize and apologize to Lorena, my children, my mother, my family. It is for men to assume responsibility. And that is going to make me change and improve in life.”

YOU CAN SEE: Domínguez gives his opinion on the alleged infidelities of ‘Coyote’ Rivera: “And they say I’m the worst?”

‘Coyote’ Rivera: who was he related to?

After Magaly Medina’s ampay, another female, identified as Julia Díaz, told “Amor y fuego” that she was a former partner of Julio ‘Coyote’ Rivera, and, after this, it was revealed that he contacted Lorena Cárdenas, wife of the former soccer player, to send him intimate material from the two and convince her that he was “a liar”.

However, the surprise was greater when “Magaly TV, the firm” interviewed a third woman, Wilmari Jiménez, a Venezuelan national, whom the former midfielder promised he would divorce. “He told me he loved me and his love ended at karaoke” he pointed.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Coyote’ Rivera: the chats with a third woman in which he says “I love you and I miss you”

What did the wife of ‘Coyote’ Rivera say?

Finally, in the midst of the scandal, Lorena Cárdenas announced, in her Instagram stories, the end of her relationship with Julio “Coyote” Rivera. “I have never been and will never be a woman who minimizes the bad behavior of a husband, which is why I ended a marriage of years for the great love I have for myself and for my daughters,” she wrote.