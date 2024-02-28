The renowned soccer player from Peru, Paolo Guerrero, made a brief stop in Lima to discuss his contract with the César Vallejo University, capturing the attention of the media. Rumors began to circulate when she was observed using a car that was in the name of model Sheyla Rojas, which led to speculation and gossip about a possible love relationship between them. However, former soccer player Julio 'Coyote' Rivera clarified the facts.

What did 'Coyote' Rivera say about the truck in which Paolo Guerrero was traveling?

The coincidence that Paolo Guerrero used Sheyla Rojas' vehicle set off alarm bells and gave a lot to talk about among the athlete's followers and the general public. However, the brother of the captain of the Bicolor, Julio 'Coyote' Riveradecided to address the topic in the program 'America today' to clear up any misunderstandings or rumours.

According to Rivera's statements, the truck in question actually belongs to the family's accountant, Vanessa Venero, who is also in charge of matters related to Guerrero's school. “That truck belongs to my accountant. The one that sees what happens at my school belongs to Miss Vanessa Venero”, said 'Coyote', thereby denying any direct link between Guerrero and Rojas regarding the ownership of the vehicle.

The former soccer player explained that the reason why they used Venero's truck, during Paolo Guerrero's stay in Lima, was due to the press siege in the place and the logistical convenience of having the closest vehicle to transport the athlete and his family.

“Miss Sheyla's (Rojas) truck now belongs to my accountant, Vanessa Venero, only there was no time to transfer it to her name, nothing more. Don't speculate anything because I'm telling you how things are,” 'Coyote' Rivera said when the 'America Today' reporter hinted that the use of the truck could show a romance between the two public figures.

Did Paolo Guerrero use Sheyla Rojas' truck?

The 'Predator' came toLimeon Tuesday, February 20, in order to resolve their labor issues with Richard Acunadirector of the club Cesar Vallejo University. However, what was most surprising was that Paolo Guerrero was moving in ablack Toyota brand truckin itJorge Chavez airport, from where he took a flight to Trujillo. Therefore, the production of'Love and fire'He was encouraged to find out who the owner of the vehicle was and was greatly surprised when he discovered its identity.

The TV hostRodrigo González,revealed thatSheyla RojasShe was listed as the owner of the car, which raised various doubts about why the 'Predator' used a vehicle that belonged to the model.

What did 'Coyote' Rivera say about what happened between his mother, 'Doña Peta', and Ana Paula Consorte?

America today'spoke exclusively with the eldest son of'Doña Peta','Coyote' Rivera,about the alleged confrontation between his mother and Paolo Guerrero's partner,Ana Paula Consorteas the media had speculated

“This is a soap opera. My mother is very upset. They have nothing to talk about and they seek to harm people. They make a profit from it and unfortunately this has to change. They do a lot of harm to the family. It's false, nothing to do with it. The family is calm”, were the words ofRivera.

What did 'Coyote' Rivera say about Ana Paula Consorte?

'Coyote' Rivera assured that he hopes to meet his sister-in-law and described her as a good girl. In addition, he made it clear that the family tries not to get involved in the couple's problems.

“I had the opportunity to meet her (Ana Paula), she is a very easy-going girl. Let's hope it happens more often to get to know her a little more. It's better not to get involved in love or relationship problems, they are their problems. It's the relationship of my brother and we have to accept her. She is a girl who suddenly gets along very well with him and in some way we have to accept it,” added the popular 'Coyote'.

Did Ana Paula Consorte send a strong message to 'Doña Peta' on social networks?

Ana Paula Consortewent viral on social networks days ago due to the publication of a curious video, which was speculated to be a hint towards 'Mrs. Peta'.

“A good woman stays by a man's side, even knowing that he lies, deceives and betrays, and that woman is his mother. My love! We do not! Whoever falls! “, is mentioned in that clip.

