L‘COYOTE App is now compatible with Android Auto, allowing all users with devices Android to use the functions of the intelligent navigator directly on the screen of your vehicle. With over 5 million downloads of the app on Google Play, COYOTE evolves continuously and arrives comfortably inside the car on devices compatible with the integration of Android Auto.

From today, COYOTE users who use Android devices can connect their smartphone to the car and control the application directly from the vehicle screen.

COYOTE technology provides real-time alerts, thanks to the reports of the Community of over 5 million users in Europe.

Its use guarantees road safety avoiding the dangers, the constant updating of speed limits and the smart navigation, which allows the recalculation of routes based on the traffic situation, but also the assisted lane change, combined with the very intuitive nature of 3D map.

How the COYOTE App works on Android Auto

COYOTE Extend subscription, how much does it cost

The app was already available for Apple CarPlay, for those who own an iOS smartphone. COYOTE for Android Auto is available in all over Europe, for Android mobile phone owners who have activated the formula Extend. To promote its use, COYOTE offers access to its new Application on Android Auto to all its Android customers up to July 15, 2021.

You will therefore need a subscription with the Extend formula, at the price of € 9.99 per month to continue enjoying the benefits of the COYOTE service on Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For each new subscription, on iOS or Android, COYOTE provides one free trial 30 days.

