When basic titles are cited in serialized format, to stand out from the mass of material that the supposed last golden age of the series brought us, ‘The Wire’ is always cited as an indispensable title when talking about thrillers. Shyly it is often mentioned ‘The Shield: outside the law’, always lagging behind, although in some respects it is above as a final product. Michael Chiklis He was one of the protagonists of this recommendable police soap opera, where there were no good or bad in its pure state and the main roles broke schemes. moving between light and darkness, in ethically reprehensible gray areas. These days the charismatic interpreter, winner of an Emmy and a Golden Globe, his face under tons of makeup embodying La Cosa in the discreet live action adaptations of ‘Fantastic 4’ with the Fox label, heads the cast of ‘Coyote’, a border western with packaging released by AXN, the channel specializing in action and adventure films owned by Sony, every week. The story takes place on the wall between Mexico and the United States, betting on a current issue, now that Trump has left with his tail between his legs. Throughout six episodes the story aims to offer the average viewer a human point of view on immigration, a growing problem that splashes the news every day.

Chiklis, who has not stopped working after ‘The Shield’, without the same success (he has co-starred in the expendable ’10 minutes less ‘with Bruce Willis and numerous series, including’ Gotham ‘or’ American Horror Story: Freak Show ‘), take the rest defending the role of a newly retired border agent after more than thirty years of service. Unable to forget what his daily life has been like for decades, due to a spiral of unexpected circumstances, he finds himself immersed in a criminal plot that leads him to collaborate with those same people who have tried to expel and keep out of your country. In frank physical decline, he likes to get into trouble, but his fortitude is set back when he meets a girl who needs to cross the barrier to save her life and that of a child on the way. The pregnant girl upsets the retirement plans of the ex-policeman, to whom her heart screams, receiving from her own medicine, a whole moral lesson that she assumes as best she can while facing a ruthless group of drug traffickers. Now he’s on the wrong side of the bloody fence, where the gangs roam around blackmailing behind wet backs and moving massive amounts of illegal drugs. Michelle MacLaren, which we know mainly for ‘The Deuce’, although she has also left her mark as a director in ‘Breaking Bad’, ‘Westworld’ or ‘Game of Thrones’, is behind this thriller that gains positions when it focuses on the characters , the best of the set.

‘Coyote’ is a crime drama co-created by Michael Carnes, Josh gilbert Y David graziano that seeks to demolish prejudices from the obvious, ultimately a virtue in the face of the general public. Mexican actress Adriana peace, who we have seen in ‘Vis a Vis’ and ‘Perdida’, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (‘Bosch’), Juan Pablo Raba (‘Narcos’), Kristyan ferrer (‘600 miles’), Octavio Pisano (‘Ms. Purple’), Julio Cesar Cedillo (‘Sicario’) and Emy Mena (‘El suspiro del silencio’) make up the international cast of a bet that places in the eye of the hurricane a subject obsessed with compliance with the law who is forced to rethink his principles and question the reality that surrounds him when the empathy and injustice rains on him. Seeing the series in its original version with subtitles is mandatory, since the dialogues and the characters play a lot with the language. The protagonist, somewhat paternalistic, does not cease in his efforts to speak English, although he breaks and understands Spanish, while his companion traveling through the desert uses our language with Anglicisms. The ideology of the border patrolman falters, there is no other. His emotional evolution seems somewhat hasty because the initial season was going to consist of a dozen installments but, due to the pandemic, filming had to be sped up, shortened to six episodes. A second session with a release date has not yet been confirmed.

The first season of ‘Coyote’ is revealed weekly on AXN.