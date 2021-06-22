The Coy river beach is preparing to open in July after being closed last summer due to the coronavirus. The City Council began yesterday the work of conditioning the facilities so that the residents of this district and visitors can enjoy this natural space, which is supplied with water from a spring, and which was inaugurated in 2005. The Councilor for Development, Isabel Casalduero , He explained, in statements to THE TRUTH, that first the stagnant water will be emptied with the pumps that were installed yesterday to undertake, then, the cleaning of the glass with high-pressure cleaning machines and repair possible damage.

The repainting of the entire exterior area of ​​the river beach and the repair and treatment of the wooden bridge and the exterior fences, the arrangement of the barbecue area and the replacement of the heather of the umbrellas, which is very deteriorated afterwards, is also planned. two years without maintenance.

The councilor explained that for the first time the river beach will be included in the Copla Plan and will have a permanent lifeguard service. The pedo mayor, Antonio Carrillo, assured that the fluvial beach is a meeting and recreation space very frequented in summer by neighbors and by those who enjoy their vacations in Coy in second homes and is a perfect complement to the hostel’s offer municipal Casa Grande, which is usually full in July and August. Surrounded by vegetation, that of Coy is the only river beach that exists in the municipality.

On July 3, the City Council will open the municipal summer swimming pools in the districts of Zarcilla de Ramos and La Parroquia. The Department of Sports has invested 20,000 in the conditioning and fine-tuning of these spaces, which last summer were closed due to the pandemic.

Free bus



The poor condition of the swimming pools in the sports city of La Torrecilla will prevent their opening this year and the City Council has designed an alternative activity to bring residents closer to the unspoilt coast of Puntas de Calnegre.

During Tuesdays and Thursdays in July and August, it will charter free buses to move residents from the town center to the beach.