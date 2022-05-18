On May 18th, Coxinha Day is celebrated in Brazil. In the capital of São Paulo, the celebrations have already started and go on until the weekend with promotions of the delicacy sold from R$ 1.49 and events with varieties of drumsticks, such as the giant ones, on skewers and sweets.

Ragazzo, a fast-food chain known for its coxinhas, will run a promotion between May 18 and 22 for “coxinha lovers”. According to the brand, coupons can be activated in the Ragazzo app and used in the store or at Delivery.

Check out the promotions:

On 5/18:

Chicken drumstick for BRL 1.49

Pepperoni Coxinha for R$ 1.49

12 Classic Drumsticks + 8 Mini Churros for R$ 24.90

50 Mini Chicken Drumsticks for BRL 28.90

25 Pepperoni Coxinhas for R$ 10.90

From 05/18 to 05/22

Meat Coxinha for 1.79

12 Coxinhas Any Flavor + 8 Mini Churros for R$ 37.90

12 Coxinhas Any Flavor + 2 Juices 300 ML for R$ 38.90

25 Classic Mini Coxinhas + 15 Mini Churros for R$ 26.90

10 Mini Coxinhas 4 Cheese for R$ 6.50

Combo 50 Mini drumsticks for R$ 32.90

Legend has it that the coxinha was invented in the colonial period by a cook who decided to shred parts of the chicken and wrap them in a dough to give for lunch to Princess Isabel’s son. Salty became famous among Brazilians and, over the years, new flavors and variations were invented for coxinha.

coxinha festival

The Latin America Memorial hosts on May 21 and 22, the Coxinha Festival, German Food and Craft Beer, from 11 am to 9 pm. The public will be able to taste the five kilo drumstick, for R$ 140, the mini drumstick skewer, the sweet drumsticks and those with different flavors, such as acarajé, pumpkin with jerky and shrimp with Catupiry in Panko.

The event expects to receive more than 10 thousand people who will delight in the gastronomic options and enjoy live music. In addition to the drumsticks, there will be German food and craft beer. Eight bands take turns during Saturday and Sunday with options for all tastes, such as rock, pop and MPB.

Entrance to the festival is free. For children, there will be a Kids Space and entry with pets will also be allowed. Proof of vaccination must be presented to access the Memorial.

Check the music schedule

Saturday, 05/21

12:45 – Voice Martin – MPB

2:45 pm – Douglas & Sandrinho (Wesley Back participation) – Sertanejo/Forró

16:45 – Rock’n Roll Radio – Rock

18:45 – Matuta – Rock

Sunday, 05/22

12:45 – Diego Max – Latin / MPB

2:45 pm – Space Cake – Author Rock

16:45 – Western Zone – Country

18:45 – Periferia Massa – Samba Soul

Service

Coxinha Festival, German Food and Craft Beer

Date: May 21 and 22 (Saturday and Sunday)

Hours: 11 am to 9 pm

Location: Memorial of Latin America

Address: Av. Mário de Andrade, 664 – Barra Funda – São Paulo (SP)

Access through gates: 8, 9 and 12

Paid parking: Gates 8 and 15

Bike rack: next to gate 9

Important: Mandatory presentation of the Vaccination Passport.

Free entrance