Kilian Bäuml

The barn was already ablaze, but the cattle were still inside. The fire department went on an operation lasting several hours to save people and animals.

Castelrotto – In the event of a fire, there is a danger to the lives of all living beings. On a farm, not only the residents of the farm but also the animals must be brought to safety. Difficult when an entire barn is on fire. This is what happened in the popular South Tyrolean holiday resort of Kastelruth, reports the news portal stol.it. The meter-high flames completely burned down the stable. It took several hours for the fire department to extinguish the fire.

Barn burns in Tyrol: The cows also have to be brought to safety

The fire brigade was alerted on Friday (April 5th) at around 12.30 p.m., and the emergency services from three other communities in the area at the foot of the Seiser Alm took part in the extinguishing. The affected barn belongs to the Radauerhof in Castelrotto. This was recently equipped with a solar system. The fire department is currently not ruling out that she could have caused the fire. However, the official cause of the fire has not yet been made public. It wouldn't be the first time that a solar system has caused a fire, so an expert is giving advice on how to reduce the risk of fire.

It takes the fire department three hours to put out the barn fire. The flames came dangerously close to the homes next to the barn, so it was particularly important to prevent the fire from spreading. “Luckily we were able to prevent it from spreading there too. Only a small part of the roof is damaged,” said Klaus Jaider, the commander of the Castelrotto Volunteer Fire Department, who led the operation. The residents were uninjured, but they were not the only ones who had to be rescued from the fire – there were cows in the burning barn.

In the end, people and animals remained unharmed: cows were saved from a barn fire

The fire had long since progressed and the cows were still in the barn. While the fire brigade started extinguishing the fire, the cows were then taken to a meadow. So they grazed in the open field and remained noisy stol.it intact. None of the residents were injured by the barn fire.

The cows were still in the burning stable when the fire department arrived. © Screenshot/Facebook

