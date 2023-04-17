Home page World

From: Felina Wellner

Split

Cows emit greenhouse gases that are harmful to the climate and have fallen into disrepute as climate killers. It is not the animal that is responsible for this, but the human being. This is how cows can become climate protectors.

Syke – From speed limits to electric motors: the automotive industry is often associated with achieving climate targets. However, environmentally friendly changes are also possible and necessary in other areas. This includes agriculture – cows are dismissed as climate killers, but they don’t have to be.

Responsibility instead of pure efficiency thinking: Researchers call for rethinking in agriculture

Cows emit around 100 kilograms of methane every year. These are greenhouse gases that are many times more harmful than CO₂. According to the Federal Environment Agency, cattle and dairy cow husbandry accounts for over 70 percent of methane emissions in agriculture. This problem is dealt with in many ways. Students developed masks for cows and researchers are in favor of rethinking housing and feeding. According to study Cows can even become climate protectors, including one by agricultural scientists Anita Idel and Andrea Beste on behalf of Martin Häusling, Member of the European Parliament.

Cows grazing: A sight that is becoming rarer and has consequences for the climate. © Imago/Jochen Tack

Cows are bred in large numbers for milk and meat production and are not fed in an appropriate manner, according to Idel in the context of the study. “In competition with humans for food, they have to digest feed for which they are not made. That is anything but efficient.” And above all, it is one thing – unnecessarily harmful to the climate.

Climate-neutral cycle: How cows can help protect the climate

What would an observation be without proposed solutions? The agricultural scientists meet this requirement in their study. They show to what extent changing husbandry and feeding methods could reduce methane emissions from cows. The focus is on the great importance of cow pastures. Because: grazing cows stimulate grass growth and the formation of fine roots. These are significant CO₂ stores. If cattle trample on the roots, a layer of mulch is created that protects the soil. Cows can thus contribute to successful and climate-neutral arable farming. dr Marco Springmann from Oxford University adds to that NDR the need for political action. Stricter regulations are needed so that the minority of sustainably oriented farms becomes a majority. The following changes can turn cows into climate protectors:

Pasture instead of stable



Consumers can also make a contribution and buy grass-fed meat and dairy products.

Consumers can also make a contribution and buy grass-fed meat and dairy products. Farm-own cultivation of fodder protein plants instead of concentrated soy fodder



Concentrated feed in South America is indigestible and its cultivation, transport and use are harmful to the climate.

Concentrated feed in South America is indigestible and its cultivation, transport and use are harmful to the climate. Higher prices and stricter regulations needed



The damage to the climate and environment must be borne by those responsible for industrial agriculture.

According to the Federal Statistical Office, only about 30 percent of all cattle in Germany can graze on pastures. Instead there are cows, chickens and Pigs often on the hard stall floors of fattening farms. These are not only bad conditions for the welfare of the animals, but are also associated with negative consequences for the climate. Cows on lush greenery are crucial to restoring a carbon-neutral cycle between cow and grassland, affirms the study commissioned by Häusling. This results in an appeal to farmers, consumers and politicians: Everyone can make a contribution so that cows become climate saviors. (Felina Wellner)