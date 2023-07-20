from the newsroomi

In the quest to understand the best scenario for hybrid work, Brazilians will be able to test the “Coworking Week”, between the 7th and 11th of August, in more than 2,000 spaces spread across the country. Enrollment is now open and it is possible to participate by consulting the spaces available on the wobaresponsible for the initiative.

According to a Harvard Business School study, a day or two of work in the office is the ideal setup for hybrid work, as it allows workers to have the flexibility they want without having to be completely isolated. After a sudden change and adaptation to the home office, companies are now trying to understand how to make work more flexible and promote strategic meetings.

As each organization finds results in different models, Coworking Week is the ideal opportunity to test for free and find what works best for teams.

“Coworking Week is an initiative by Woba itself and aims to show that people can work, although in person, in different places, meet people and have an experience that the home office does not offer. For companies, it is an opportunity to reach out to employees throughout the country, offer an adequate structure and still make them feel part of the company’s culture”, says Woba’s CEO, Roberta Vasconcellos.

The trend of being part of a coworking network ensures that even those employees from different cities and states have a place to work and is already followed by some companies, such as XP, Yalo, Albert Einstein, Banco Inter, CNH Industrial and iFood, all partners of Woba, either to have free access to coworking spaces or to create customized office alternatives with lower costs.

Data from the “2023 Coworking Census – A Woba analysis of the Brazilian market”, the greatest value proposition of coworking spaces is, for 44% of respondents, community and connection. In second place was cost reduction, chosen by 42%. Also according to the study, when choosing which workspace is the ideal place to work, employees consider issues that facilitate their daily lives, such as whether the spaces are close to gyms (58.4%) and also to their children’s schools (4.3%).























