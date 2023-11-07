DThe office landlord WeWork filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday night. According to court documents, the once most valuable US start-up wants to seek restructuring under the procedure known as “Chapter 11”. Last week it was said that WeWork wanted to file the application this week in order to get its debts under control.

WeWork was once valued at $47 billion, but is now only worth $44 million on the stock market. WeWork has never been in the black. Plans to reduce costs so much that the company would at least stop burning money failed due to the weakness of the office real estate market.

The Japanese tech investor SoftBank is behind WeWork. Last Tuesday, a 30-day period within which WeWork would have had to service promissory notes expired. However, the company missed the deadline. The rating agency Fitch classifies this as a “limited credit loss” and has downgraded WeWork’s liabilities worth $1.4 billion accordingly. However, the business model is fundamentally viable if WeWork manages to achieve higher utilization and get rid of weak locations.