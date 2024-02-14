After starting to sow doubts with Chivas for not being present on the scoreboard in the first dates of the Mexican tournament, the North American finally Cade Cowell was able to win the hearts of the red and white fans, especially after his important goals against the Forge FC in the sixteenths of Ida of the CONCACAF Champions League.
The former forward of San Jose Earthquakes began to generate a whole madness, since for the return match of the Concachampions in it Akron Stadiumpeople decided to wear Texans and a hat similar to that of the Cowboy And if that were not enough, many Chiva-brothers have begun to ask for their shirt with the name of the netbreaker and his number '16'.
It must be remembered that the signing of the so-called He-Man He was highly criticized by fans of other teams and the media because he works with the national team. USA, although he also has Mexican nationality, which is enough for him to meet the requirements, since Guadalajara only does not accept those who are naturalized. Even with everything and that, he has already captivated the Guadalajara followers, which must be the most important thing for him.
The Mexican-American was present as a starter against the Hammers, but on this occasion he was unable to score a goal or assist in the match that ended 2-1 (5-2 overall). It was in the 71st minute when the offensive player left the field to the applause of those present.
