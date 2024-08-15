Chivas’ current form is far from the best, the Verde Valle team had a terrible level in the Leagues Cup, of which it could not even get past the group stage. That being the case, the team will have to improve if it does not want to go down in history in the return of Liga MX. In general terms, the level of the squad has been very low, few have surpassed the average performance, with one name standing out, Cade Cowell, who has been by far the best player so far this semester in Verde Valle, a fact that brings him closer to Europe.
Earlier this week it was confirmed that both Bayern Munich and Milan were closely following the winger’s progress, however, Azteca Deportes confirms that there is a third team that has its sights on Cade, although with real intentions of seeking his signing, it is PSV, a club that will lose Hirving Lozano in December, as the Mexican will report to San Diego FC of the MLS and that is why Cowell could be his replacement.
At the moment there are no negotiations open for the player to leave this summer, as he is not in the plans of either team, however, the source says that if the player maintains this momentum on the field, the Eredivise champions will sit down with the Chivas board to negotiate the purchase of Cade in December.
