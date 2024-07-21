Guadalajara Mexico.- To the rhythm of Cade Cowell and Armando “Hormiga” González, Chivas achieved their second consecutive victory by beating Mazatlán 2-0.

Both players have confirmed that they are the most decisive players in the team with goals and assists in the last three games of the Rebaño.

Guadalajara suffered from Mazatlán’s difficulties in the first 45 minutes. Víctor Manuel Vucetich’s team managed to contain the Rebaño in the first half, where goal opportunities were scarce.

Near the end of the first half, the only dangerous play came from Javier “Chicharito” Hernández with a header that was saved with the foot of goalkeeper Hugo González.

In a counterattack by the visitors, Gilberto Chiquete suffered a tear in his right thigh that forced him to leave the field. In his place, Fernando Gago moved Rubén “Oso” González from midfield to center, and brought in Víctor “Pocho” Guzmán to create more play.

In the second half, the Mazatlan strike was opened with a stroke of genius from Cade Cowell. For the third consecutive game, the “Vaquero” made his presence felt on the scoreboard.

Cowell got past Eduardo Torres and also evaded Ventura Alvarado’s marking to make his way into the area and send the ball close to the second post in the 51st minute.

Mazatlán took advantage of some mistakes and spaces left by Guadalajara. Due to an error by Érick Gutiérrez, Paraguayan Josué Colman was left alone in attack to tie the match, but goalkeeper Raúl “Tala” Rangel won the one-on-one by stopping the shot with his foot.

Minutes later, and before Chivas had a chance to increase the score, the Sinaloa team again dangerously touched the goal of “Tala”, who saved a shot from Yoel Bárcenas.

In the changes, Gago gave Javier “Chicharito” Hernández an exit and in his place came the center forward Armando “Hormiga” González.

El Rebaño breathed again in a set piece. “Pocho” took a direct free kick, low, but “Hormiga” González appeared in front of the half moon to touch the ball and deflect the ball to Hugo González who was beaten on the other side.

It was the second goal in the Apertura 2024 tournament for Armando “Hormiga” González, who also recorded an assist and is the team’s second-best scorer, after Cade Cowell with three goals.

Prior to the Liga MX break, Chivas have seven points out of a possible 12 at the start of the 2024 Apertura Tournament. The following week they will travel to the United States to play in the Leagues Cup where they will face the San José Earthquakes and the Los Angeles Galaxy.