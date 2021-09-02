A new pro-gun law in Texas, which took effect on Wednesday, allows most residents in the state who legally own a firearm to carry it openly without additional permits or training.

The controversial “bear guns according to the constitution” legislation is the latest in a series of pro-gun bills passed by state lawmakers this year, as incidents of gun violence increase in Texas and across the country.

The number of shootings in Texas, excluding suicides, is up 14 percent this year, with nearly 3,200 shootings, compared to the same period in 2020, which recorded nearly 2,800, according to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive. .

“In Texas, revoking the permit entirely is a fundamental change,” said Andrew Karowsky, a political expert at the nation’s largest gun violence prevention organization. “Just allowing almost anyone to carry a gun in public, with no questions asked, background checks or training in Safety, it’s really dangerous.”

Conservative activists have lobbied for proposals for unauthorized pregnancy for years, but have stalled in the past three legislative sessions.

Governor Greg Abbott signed the bill, which the state House of Representatives approved by a vote of 82 to 62, into law in June, despite opposition from Democrats and some police chiefs.

Republican supporters of the bill argued that by removing the licensing clause, they were removing an “artificial barrier” to residents’ right to bear arms under the Constitution, and ensuring that more Texans could “protect themselves or their families” in public.

“This bill, to me, is restoring the faith and trust of our citizens…if you have a firearm, you should be able to carry it,” said Republican Senator Charles Schwertner, the bill’s sponsor.