“My number one option is to be at the start of the Giro d’Italia.” This strong statement belongs to Egan Bernal, winner of the 2019 Tour de France who intends to shine again in a three week round, although this time it would be in the Corsa Rosa. The Colombian clearly proclaimed his main objective for a 2021 course in which his calendar is still unknown, since as he himself recently confirmed, his recovery from back problems that weighed on his performance last season “goes slowly.”

So things, Bernal has taken refuge in his family and spends time with his animals in his most agricultural version, attending to the cows and goats who own theirs in Colombia. For now, Egan has already left good numbers of his training sessions in preseason through his Strava account, so it seems that his recovery is on the right track.

Bernal, with his family and animals.

Egan Bernal – Twitter



Let’s hope it ends up taking him to a Giro next May in which he could face as a great rival Remco Evenepoel, titanic struggle of young talents. As long as the Belgian also recovers in time from the discomfort caused by his accident in Lombardy (pelvic fracture). The duel, between two still battered aspirants, is served …