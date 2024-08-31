Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/31/2024 – 17:04

Italo Silva Rodrigues, 21, died after suffering an accident and being trampled by a bull during the 55th Festa do Peão de Guapiaçu, in the interior of São Paulo, on Friday, the 30th. The accident happened during the second ride.

On the first attempt, the animal ridden by Italo did not perform well. Allowed for a second attempt, with another animal, the young man suffered a fall and was trampled by the bull in the chest region.

In the footage of the incident on social media, it is possible to see Italo get up and walk out of the arena after the accident. A few seconds later, he falls and is rescued by people on site.

The Guapiaçu Municipal Health Department said he received initial care backstage at the rodeo and then at the Municipal Emergency Unit. He died before being transferred to a hospital in São José do Rio Preto.

On Instagram, ACR Rodeio, the party organizer, said that “all care procedures” were carried out, but that Italo still died.

The Guap Bulls Rodeo Club and the organizing committee of the event released a note of condolence. “We are very sorry for what happened, may God comfort the hearts of the entire family and friends of the eternal cowboy Ítalo Silva Rodrigues.”

Italo’s body was sent to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) in São José do Rio Preto.

There is still no further information about the transfer to Paracatu, in the interior of Minas Gerais, the victim’s hometown.