The style “cowboy“is not only limited to jeans; is becoming one of the most prominent trends in this season.

Statement hats, buckles, ankle boots and “total denim” outfits are laying the foundation for what has been called “cowboy core“.

During the Paris Fashion Week, Louis Vuittonunder the creative direction of Pharrell Williamspresented a parade that evoked the spirit of Old West.

The wide brim hatsthe oval bucklesthe boots and the vests transported viewers to a world where denim was king.

Beyonce He also joined this trend by releasing his song “Texas hold'em“, clearly inspired by country music, as a prelude to a complete album that will follow this same line.

His wide-brimmed silver hat, out of stock, has caused a sensation and unleashed unprecedented demand.

Designer Abby Misbin, from Trending by Abby, has been one of the protagonists behind the cowboy hat of Beyonce.

Their creations, meticulously crafted in Philadelphia, sold out within hours after they Beyonce made his appearance with one of them.

Replicas of these hats have flooded the fast fashion market, offering affordable options in a variety of rich colors and eye-catching designs.

Brands like “Wings hats“, of Spanish origin and Mexican manufacture, are leading this trend with hats in vibrant shades.

Influencers like kim kardashian, Chiara Ferragni and Emili Sindlev have adopted this style, sporting cowboy hats in their publications and fashion events. These personalities are helping to further popularize this micro trend.

The cowboy bootson the other hand, have evolved since their rise in 2021. They now come in a variety of colors, heights, and heel styles, becoming a staple in any fashion lover's closet.

Stylists like Rocío Sanz point out that boots with a worn-in leather effect and multiple buckles are especially popular this season.

“Total denim” is also seeing a resurgence in popularity, with celebrities like Anne Hathaway and labels like Vuitton and Ralph Lauren driving this trend. This style, which combines tops and bottoms in the same shade of denim, is gaining followers on social media and is expected to be a standout option this spring.

With information from the EFE agency