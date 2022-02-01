Cowboy Bepop arrived on Netflix, with somewhat mixed opinions. The cosplay world, however, used the opportunity to re-enact some of the characters from the series, including Faye Valentine. Now, japp_leack shows us their version of the Faye Valentine cosplaywhich has been recreated to the nth degree.

Faye Valentine has been faithfully recreated from the japp_leack cosplay, with all the details in place. The cosplay, however, is not limited to the costume, as the photograph is also present Cowboy Bepop dogwho for this shot shows a look of a true conspirator, ready to set up a robbery.

