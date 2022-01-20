Cowboy Bebop was recently relaunched with a live action TV series on Netflix, but the result was not very convincing compared to the levels reached by the original in the anime version: a sort of middle ground is this Faye cosplay that we see in this case, on the part of Lilithium_cos.

There is perhaps also a bit of a nostalgia effect, but it is quite clear that the new production has little to do with Shinichiro Watanabe’s beloved anime, evidently a difficult starting material between translating according to different codes and techniques. It may also be for this reason that frequent cosplay seems to look above all to the original. On the other hand, the bounty hunter it has long been one of the sex symbols of the anime world in the late 1990s and 2000s, and its appeal is largely unchanged.

The Faye Valentine reproduced by Lilithium_cos seems to recall the glorious one ofsoulsdesigned by Sunrise and directed by Watanabe, but also taking something from the live action version: a regular member of the Bebop crew, she is an arrogant and opportunistic girl, not recommended even for a series of bad habits, but she is more complex than she could to seem.

Her behaviors are often defense mechanisms that allow her to survive in a world in which, as she often says, she cannot trust anyone, often resorting to seduction to achieve goals, but not without a certain sarcasm.