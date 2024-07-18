PLAION PICTURES announces the imminent arrival of the Home Video edition for COWBOY BEBOP: The Complete Series for the label Anime FactoryThe work will be available for purchase starting next August 22nd is on DVD thanks to the Standard Edition That on Blu-ray thanks to the Limited Editionwhich will also include three cards and a booklet.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release issued by the company.

COWBOY BEBOP The Complete Series From August 22nd on DVD and Blu-ray The anime that revolutionized animation in the late 90s, becoming a timeless worldwide cult. The 26 episodes that make up the complete series are collected in a collector’s box set. (Contains episodes 01~26) The most original TV series of recent years takes us back to the Seventies through the explosive intergalactic adventures of the carefree and mysterious bounty hunter Spike Spiegel and his partner Jet Black. During their escapades, the crew of the spaceship Bebop will also be joined by the sensual Faye Valentine, the teenage hacker Ed and the prodigious dog Ein. The bizarre group will find themselves thrown into a whirlwind of events, including killers, interplanetary casinos, eco-terrorists, alien viruses and space truckers. And each of them has a past full of shadows, which is now about to return… FORM

Genre: Anime

Directed by: Shinichiro Watanabe

Year: 1998

Tag: Anime Factory STANDARD EDITION

DVD 4 DISCS LIMITED EDITION + 3 CARDS + BOOKLET

BLU-RAY 4 DISCS EXTRAS AND BONUS FEATURES Opening, Ending Textless

Ein’s Summer Vacation

Commercial, video clip “Tank!”, Session #0 SPECIAL CONTENTS LIMITED EDITION 3 Collectible Cards

Exclusive booklet with episode guide and illustration gallery

