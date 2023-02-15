Cowboy Bebop it is still one of the most loved Japanese anime ever and not even the little appreciated live action adaptation can scratch the coat of arms of the work directed by Shin’ichirō Watanabe. It is also among the most popular among cosplayers, as the Faye Valentine cosplay realized by mimisemaan.

Faye is a capable bounty hunter but has a temper. She is conceited, at times selfish and opportunistic, moreover she is quite lazy and has numerous vices, including gambling, excessive consumption of cigarettes and alcoholism, to name a few. Over the course of the series, the bounty hunter’s character will become less angular and she will begin to become attached to and trust her companions.

Faye’s cosplay is really well made, as we can see in the shots below. Everything is there: the bounty hunter’s costume has been rigorously recreated, as well as the raven hair. The shots were taken for Valentine’s Day as we can see from the cosplayer’s rose and message.

