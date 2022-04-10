Cowboy Bebop it was recently transformed into a live action TV series on Netflix but the operation did not convince at all, remaining decidedly far from the levels reached by the original in the anime version, and this refers to the original vision Faye Valentine cosplay from tayvix.

It is not the first time that the model in question is dedicated to this personagehaving already interpreted it in recent days with excellent results, so in this case we see above all a new pose probably belonging to the same shoot, or at least the same costume reused again by tayvix, but it is always a good show.

The cosplayer focuses more on nostalgia, recalling the beloved more directly souls by Shinichiro Watanabe, which remains a source material deeply felt by enthusiasts and also difficult to translate according to different codes. Here is the original Faye, bounty hunter and sex symbol of the anime world between the late 90s and 2000s.

The Faye Valentine reproduced by tayvix therefore seems to come out of the anime drawn by Sunrise and directed by Watanabe, represented here in a scene that quite clearly recalls the composite soul of the character, always poised between his being lethal, charm and sympathy, or the elements that contribute to his strong charisma. As per tradition, she is an arrogant and opportunistic girl, not recommended even for a series of bad habits, but definitely more complex than she might seem.

However, as anyone who knows the original story knows, her behaviors are often defense mechanisms that allow her to survive in a world in which, as she often says, she cannot trust anyone, often resorting to seduction to reach the fuck, but not without a certain sarcasm.