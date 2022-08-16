With the premiere of the adaptation live action of Cowboy Bebop anime characters Sunrise They became relevant again. Among them Faye Valentinewhich has always been very popular to the point of appearing in the fan art Y cosplay.

Despite the abrupt cancellation of this program by Netflix the validity of the original production continues as if nothing had happened. Not for nothing is one of the best Japanese animation series.

Perhaps something that fans liked least were the changes made to the characters. In the case of Faye the idea was that it would not be as sexy as the animated version.

Not only did her outfit change but also her personality. He may not have been the main factor in the show’s failure, but he contributed to the public’s lack of interest in it. For several, the animated incarnation is better and they preferred to stay with this one.

Cowboy Bebop in Netflix did not meet the expectations generated but at least it did not ruin the legacy of the anime of Sunrise. This is also present in this video on demand service.

Well, from that animation cosplayer decided to be inspired to make his cosplay of Faye Valentine, whom she decided to represent wearing a bikini and sunbathing on the beach. This recreates one of the moments of this animation that is very popular.

When was Faye Valentine in a bikini on Cowboy Bebop?

That moment of the anime corresponds to episode 10, Ganymede Elegy. It’s what you can see in the cosplay of Faye Valentine of cosplay leahchu (@leahchucosplay). It is when this character says certain words.

In Spanish it is ‘beautiful skin can only be maintained through tireless efforts that are ultimately totally useless’. A recognition of the relentless passage of time that forgives nothing.

In this cosplay short hair is present Faye, the dark glasses and the black and white bikini that appears in the anime. There is also the yellow headband and the only thing that would be missing is Einthe corgi that was lying next to her.

The beach chair employs cosplay leahchu It has a different color but it is a minor detail. On another occasion this cosplayer recreated Faye Valentine with his usual appearance as can be seen in this note.

In addition to Cowboy Bebop we have more anime information in EarthGamer.