Cowboy Bebop it is a cult anime, loved by many even in contrast to the recent live action TV series on Netflix which did not convince much, as demonstrated by this Faye Valentine cosplay from melamori.cosplaywhich is clearly based on the original character from the animated version.
The model therefore focuses on nostalgia, directly recalling thesouls by Shinichiro Watanabe. The cosplay in question represents the bounty hunter in her traditional role as a sex symbol, who made her way into the anime world between the late 90s and 2000s.
The Faye Valentine reproduced by melamori.cosplay therefore seems to come out of the anime designed by Sunrise and directed by Watanabe, represented here in a attitude completely in line with the typical personality of the character in question.
La Faye by Melamori.cosplay
Fay is a complex character: at first glance she is an arrogant and opportunistic girl, not very recommendable also due to a series of bad habits, but her character hides much deeper facets than it might seem.
Her behaviors are often defense mechanisms that allow her to survive in a world in which, as she often says, she cannot trust anyone, often resorting to seduction to achieve her goals, but not without a certain sarcasm.
If you want to see other interpretations on the same subject, we recommend the Faye Valentine cosplay by mimisemaan, the one by _caughtredheaded, the cosplay by tayvix and the one by Lilithium_cos.
