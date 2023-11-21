Cowboy Bebop it is a cult anime, loved by many even in contrast to the recent live action TV series on Netflix which did not convince much, as demonstrated by this Faye Valentine cosplay from melamori.cosplaywhich is clearly based on the original character from the animated version.

The model therefore focuses on nostalgia, directly recalling thesouls by Shinichiro Watanabe. The cosplay in question represents the bounty hunter in her traditional role as a sex symbol, who made her way into the anime world between the late 90s and 2000s.

The Faye Valentine reproduced by melamori.cosplay therefore seems to come out of the anime designed by Sunrise and directed by Watanabe, represented here in a attitude completely in line with the typical personality of the character in question.