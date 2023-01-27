cowboy bebop It’s one of the anime most popular of the 90s. Its anime came out between 1998 and 2001. However, it only got 26 episodes. Now, in 2021 Netflix decided to make a live action of the work

On December 19, 2021, the live action of Cowboy Bebop. However, it only had one season of ten episodes. It should be mentioned that the adaptation had high expectations, particularly after the other projects of the same style that Netflix tried to redefine —as is the case with Full Metal or Death Note—.

Cowboy Bebop live action got a mixed receptionOpinion was divided between fans who considered that the adaptation was more than poor and lacking in the essence of the original material, while others commented that it was sufficient for Netflix’s live action format.

Nevertheless, the second season of Cowboy Bebop live action It was canceled. And, after a couple of years in silence, Shinichiro Watanabe, the creator, finally speaks about it.

Source: Netflix

He commented that from the beginning, didn’t think it was a good idea cowboy bebop had a live action adaptation. Probably because of this, he didn’t even make it past the opening scene, as he mentioned:

“For the new Netflix live action adaptation, they sent me a video to review and verify. It started with a scene in a casino, which made it very difficult for me to continue. I stopped there and just watched that opening scene. It clearly wasn’t Cowboy Bebop and I realized at that point that if I wasn’t involved it wouldn’t be Cowboy Bebop. I felt like maybe I should have opted for this. Although the value of the original anime is much higher now.”

It seems that live action projects are difficult to create if you want to keep the essence of the works. It’s become apparent of late that Netflix doesn’t have a knack for adaptations of this sort. However, what is appreciated is that it renews the fervor for the classic works that fans adore, as in this case with cowboy bebop.

Source: Netflix

The cast of Cowboy Bebop live action

John Cho—Spike Spiegel

Mustafa Shakir—Jet Black

Daniella Pineda—Faye Valentine

Alex Hassell—Vicious

Elena Satine—Julia

We recommend: Rent-A-Girlfriend already has her Mami Nanami for the live action

Live action from Netflix that will arrive in 2023

one piece

kimi ni todoke

Avatar: The Last Airbender (season 1)

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.