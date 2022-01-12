The former American President Donald Trump lashes out against the politicians who, such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (Republican) refuse to say if they have boostered covid, calling them “cowards”. “They don’t want to say it because they are cowards. They have to say it. Whether they have or not,” he said in an interview with One-America. Trump did not explicitly mention DeSantis, a rising star of the Republican firmament and a possible challenger for the party’s nomination for the next elections, but the reference is considered obvious.