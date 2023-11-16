The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, He responded energetically after the boos of those he was the center of at the stadium. Barranquilla, before the Colombia vs. match Brazil of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The fans on stage chanted ‘Petro out’, so the president’s daughter had to leave the venue amidst the noise.

harsh response

“Cowards”: President Petro says that his youngest daughter had to leave the Metropolitano after singing.

A few minutes after the Colombian National Team took the stadium field, a surprising chorus went through all the stands.

The Colombian fans shouted at President Gustavo Petro. The chorus that sounded and was recorded in amateur videos said “Fuera Petro, Fuera Petro.”

Before the game, social networks promoted that this shout be made in the stadium before the game.