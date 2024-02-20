Accusations continue over the sudden death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the delay in the delivery of his body. On February 19, his wife Yulia Navalnaya directly accused Vladimir Putin of murdering him and this Tuesday Navalny's mother again urgently demanded his body, held by the Russian authorities since they reported his death on February 16. . Moscow said that the accusations of homicide are unfounded and reported that the investigation will be extended, so the delivery of Navalny's body has no date.

A death still unclarified. The body of Alexei Navalny, the main opponent of Vladimir Putin's government, remains detained by the Russian authorities without access to his family who claims it. The investigation into his death is expanding and it is unclear how long it will last.

A delay that raises suspicions in the opponent's family. His wife, Yulia Navalnaya, blamed the Russian government for the death. “Vladimir Putin killed my husband, Alexei Navalny, Putin killed the father of my children,” were Yulia's statements on her X account on February 19.

Moscow denies the accusations. Although Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Tuesday that he could not comment under the circumstances, he stated that the accusations against Putin were absurd.

“We leave it without comment. Of course, these are absolutely unfounded and unpleasant accusations against the head of the Russian state. But since Yulia Navalnaya was widowed just a few days before, I will leave it without comment.”

Navalny's mother's demand

The rift between the Navalny family and the Russian Government increases. The state news agency TASS reported that Russian authorities had opened a new criminal case against Oleg Navalny, the brother of the dead opposition leader, without an apparent cause.

Furthermore, this Tuesday, Lyudmila Navalnaya, Alexei's mother, made a strong appeal to the Russian Government.

“It's already the fifth day that I can't see him. “They didn't give me his body and they don't even tell me where it is,” said Navalnaya dressed in black in front of Penal Colony number three in the Arctic city of Kharp, where Navalny died.

I am writing to you, Vladimir Putin. The resolution of this matter depends solely on you. Let me finally see my son. “I demand that Alexei's body be released immediately so that he can be buried like a human being.”

A car carrying Lyudmila Navalnaya, mother of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, arrives at the Kharp prison colony in Russia's Yamalo-Nenetsk region on February 17, 2024. © Team Navalny via AP

Lyudmila Navalnaya and her son's lawyers have been going since the weekend to the morgue where the body is believed to be located, but they have not been able to ensure its delivery or at least certainty of the location.

For the Navalny family, evidence of a possible homicide is being hidden. According to the official version, Navalny, 47, fell unconscious and died suddenly on February 16 after walking around in the Arctic prison where he had been held since December 2023 and was serving a three-decade sentence.

Navalny's death in the middle of an election year

Russia will hold a disputed presidential election in March in which Russian President Vladimir Putin will seek a fifth term amid a new phase of the war in Ukraine in which Russia is making progress after a year of stalemate.

The Russian Electoral Commission banned the candidacy of Boris Nadezhdin, the only candidate who opposed Vladimir Putin and opposed the offensive in Ukraine.

Now with the sudden death of Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition believes that there is no doubt about Putin's authoritarian will.



FILE – Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he speaks at a news conference after a State Council meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. © AP – Sergei Guneyev

Navalny's wife has called on the European Union (EU) to refuse to recognize the Russian presidential election in March, in a move that sharply intensifies her campaign against Vladimir Putin.

Meeting on Monday in Brussels with the EU foreign ministers, Yulia Navalnaya asked “not to recognize these elections” by stating that “a president who assassinated his main political opponent cannot be legitimate by definition.”

Navalny had been poisoned in a previous episode with a nerve agent used in the Soviet Union and was hospitalized in Germany.

In addition to growing tension in the Baltics, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and Europe, Putin's continued hold on power is an issue of growing concern for the international community.

With Reuters, AP and local media