Paulo Torres Pereira da Silva was the target of several shots after being surrounded by a vehicle on the night of Thursday (19.Oct)

The president of STF (Federal Supreme Court) and the CNJ (National Council of Justice), minister Roberto Barroso, said this Friday (20.Oct.2023) that he is following the investigations into the murder of judge Paulo Torres Pereira da Silva, from TJPE (Pernambuco Court of Justice).

The crime occurred on the night of Thursday (19th October) in Jaboatão dos Guararapes, metropolitan region of Recife. According to the Civil Police, the judge’s car was the target of several shots after being surrounded by another car, around 8 pm.

In a statement, Barroso said he spoke with the governor of Pernambuco, Raquel Lyraand the minister of Justice, Flavio Dinoand it was informed that the entire police force in the state is paying attention to the case and 3 delegates will monitor the investigations.

In a position released yesterday, the president of the STF stated that the murder of the judge was an act “coward” and offered solidarity to the magistrate’s family.

“I became aware of the cowardly murder of judge Paulo Torres Pereira da Silva, who works in the first instance in Recife. I spoke with the president of the state Court of Justice, who is in contact with the local authorities to quickly investigate the episode and punish those involved accordingly.”he said.

Barroso also stated that the CNJ “will monitor developments to ensure that justice is done. On behalf of the Judiciary, I offer solidarity to family and friends.”.

